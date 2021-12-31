Paul Chryst moved up Wisconsin’s all-time wins list last night

The Wisconsin Badgers finished their season strong last night, as they defeated Arizona State 20-13 thanks to a big day from Braelon Allen and a strong defensive performance.

A lot of youth impressed last night. Allen went for 159 yards and 5.5 yards-per-carry, Graham Mertz helped orchestrate a 10-minute game-clinching drive, wide receivers Skyler Bell and Markus Allen made a few big plays and young defenders including inside linebacker Jordan Turner played well in relief.

The win was Paul Chryst’s No. 65 in his Wisconsin career. That mark ties him with Phil King (1896-1902, 1905) for third-most on Wisconsin’s all-time win list.

The final two coaches left for Chryst to pass: Bret Beilema (68 wins) and Barry Alvarez (118 wins).

Here are some notable highlights from the contest: