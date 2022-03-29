Pau Gasol exploring role with the Warriors

Retired NBA star Pau Gasol claimed that he is working with the Golden State Warriors for a possible role within the franchise. Joining fellow former player J.J. Reddick in its ‘The Old Man & The Three’ podcast, the Spanish sports icon revealed that the Warriors welcomed him with open arms for a possible partnership. “I’m exploring a potential role with a team,” Gasol said. “I’ve been going a little bit under the radar with the Warriors, and they’ve kind of opened their doors for me to come in and be part of meetings, see the guys a little bit, and talk to some of the guys. It’s been nice, and maybe I’m going to do that more and more as I go forward.”

Source: TalkBasket

More on this storyline

This was the natural evolution of letting player agents into NBA ops. Former Wasserman agent Bob Myers presided over the Golden State Warriors’ evolution into a dynasty, opening the door for other agent hires, like the aforementioned Rob Pelinka moving from representing Kobe Bryant to running the Lakers. Myers never really liked being an agent and felt it never fit him at some level. Some of the Myers-inspired hires, though, have never really given up the gig. -via House of Strauss / March 4, 2022