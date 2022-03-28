Pau Gasol exploring potential role within Warriors organization originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears that one NBA legend might be joining the Warriors.

Future Hall of Famer Pau Gasol revealed on JJ Redick’s The Old Man & The Three podcast that he is exploring a potential role with Golden State.

“I’m exploring a potential role with a team,” Gasol said. “I’ve been going a little bit under the radar with the Warriors, and they’ve kinda opened their doors for me to come in and be part of meetings, see the guys a little bit, and talk to some of the guys. It’s been nice and maybe I’m going to do that more and more as I go forward. But again I don’t want to rush into anything just yet. I want to get a feel, I want to learn, I want to observe, I want to see what kind of calls me, where I can get something that makes sense for me to gravitate into slowly. No rush right now, just enjoying what I have.”

Gasol did not specify what his exact role is with the Warriors but certainly could provide an important leadership presence within the organization.

“Young guys can benefit from your knowledge and can benefit from your experience, and you can help them grow and help them in their journey,” Gasol said.

Having played in the league for 19 seasons, the six-time All-Star won two championships with the Lakers while being named Rookie of the Year in 2001-02.

Gasol would join former players such as Leandro Barbosa and Shaun Livingston to hold roles within the organization.