Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Draft Scrapped at WB, Gal Gadot’s Future in Role Unclear

Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” will not move forward in its current form at Warner Bros., IndieWire has learned, leaving the future of the franchise and star Gal Gadot’s involvement in doubt.

The “Wonder Woman” director Jenkins submitted a draft of the film she co-wrote with Geoff Johns, but a source indicates the film went in the wrong direction for the new plans at DC Studios that are currently being mapped out, and that Jenkins does not have a desire to change it, rendering it effectively dead at the studio.

DC Studios’ new heads James Gunn and Peter Safran still need to meet with CEO David Zaslav to present their thoughts on the future of DC, but the film’s treatment regardless did not fit in with the direction of the studio. No other decisions have been made about next steps, and while Jenkins is likely to step away and pursue other projects, Gadot’s status remains up in the air dependent on what Gunn and Safran present, the source adds.

A representative for Warner Bros. did not respond for a request for comment.

The news comes just one day after star Gal Gadot shared a post celebrating an anniversary related to Jenkins’ 2017 box-office smash: one of the more successful superhero origin stories, certainly for the infamously fraught Snyderverse franchise, and one that was popular with audiences and critics. “Wonder Woman 1984” performed worse, but was described positively by IndieWire’s Kate Erbland as “a bonkers blast of ’80s excess and intrigue.”

“On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I’m still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”

Following the hiring of Gunn and Safran back in October, the DC Universe remains in flux as Warner Bros. awaits the release of next year’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” “The Flash” with Ezra Miller, “Blue Beetle,” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which would be the last film made under DC’s previous regime. While Henry Cavill recently announced that he would be returning as Superman for a potential sequel to 2013’s “Man of Steel,” it remains to be seen what, if any, casting choices from the Snyderverse era of DC could still remain under the vision of Gunn and Safran. Also unclear is the future of Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam,” which despite The Rock’s enthusiasm in becoming a new face and flagship franchise of DC has made under $400 million at the global box office.

The Warner Bros. Discovery merger is behind many of the year’s most shocking production developments: including the notorious shelving of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s nearly complete “Batgirl.”

