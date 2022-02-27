The Hamden Journal

Patti LuPone Positive For Covid-19, Out Until March From ‘Company’ – The Hamden Journal

Patti LuPone Positive For Covid-19, Out Until March From ‘Company’ – The Hamden Journal

Veteran actress Patti LuPone tested positive for Covid-19 before Saturday’s Broadway matinee of Company, triggering increased testing protocols for the rest of the performers and staff.

LuPone is at home and is expected to be out until March 8. The 72-year-old, who has two Tony Awards and two Grammys, plays “Joanne” in the production alongside Katrina Lenk’s “Bobbie.”

The musical comedy is about the search for love and cocktails in New York City. This version turns the original iconic bachelor into a bachelorette. The update features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most beloved songs, including “Company,” “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side,” and “Being Alive.”

Joining Lenk and LuPone are Matt Doyle as “Jamie,” and three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as “David,” among others.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.