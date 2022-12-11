Patti LaBelle Show Stopped By Bomb Threat, Theater Evacuated, Show Postponed – The Hamden Journal

A bomb threat halted a Patti LaBelle concert in Milwaukee Saturday night, with the confused singer hustled off-stage by security in the middle of talking to the audience.

The Riverside Theater incident was captured on social media (see below). Two men rushed on stage and grabbed LaBelle, who initially was shocked and exclaimed, “Hold up. Wait!”

The audience at first laughed at the incident, thinking it was part of the show. But when the backing musicians also abandoned the stage, that attitude changed to confusion. The house lights came up and the crowd then exited in an orderly fashion.

Authorities evacuated everyone and are investigating the threat, according to a police release shared by a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter.

“Tonight’s Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” concert organizer Pabst Theater Group said in a statement.

“We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit. We are working with the artist to reschedule the show,” the statement said.

The theater was searched by K9 units and no explosives were found, the police told NBC News affiliate WTMJ, adding that there was no threat to the public.