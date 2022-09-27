Patti LaBelle Cast As Dulé Hill’s Mom – The Hamden Journal

Patti LaBelle has joined the cast of ABC’s The Wonder Years for Season 2 in the role of Shirley Williams, mother of Dulé Hill’s character Bill.

Shirley, who is a church choir director, is described as “sweet as she can be but has another side to her when choir members don’t quite hit the right notes.” LaBelle is set for a two-episode arc as the character.

Whether or not the Godmother of Soul will perform with her musical TV family or bake any of her famous sweet potato pies is as yet unknown.

Inspired by the coming-of-age series which premiered in 1988 of the same name, The Wonder Years is a comedy that tells the story of the Williams family set in the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean (E.J. Williams). With the wisdom of his adult years (narrated by Don Cheadle), Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendships, laughter, and lessons along the way.

The Wonder Years also stars Tony-nominee Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long, and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, and Bob Daily executive produce from 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

LaBelle is a Grammy Award-winning singer and actress with two Emmy Award nominations under her belt. She began her career as a performer in the 60s, first as part of Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles, before breaking out as a solo artist.

Film and TV credits include A Soldier’s Story, A Different World, American Horror Story, Empire, Star, and The Kominsky Method, as well as starred in her own TV series, Out All Night.

LaBelle also authored 6 books including the NY Times bestselling cookbook, LaBelle Cuisine. She launched a food and lifestyle brand that offers frozen foods like her famous pies.

She is also an advocate for adoption, diabetes, cancer, HIV / AIDS, and many other causes and non-profit initiatives.

LaBelle is repped by WME and Edwards Entertainment.