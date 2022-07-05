Patterns emerge among mass shooting suspects

The Daily Beast

Parade Suspect Told Family He’d ‘Kill Everyone’ Years Before Massacre

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Reuters/WGN News The Illinois man accused of fatally gunning down seven people and wounding dozens more at a Fourth of July parade threatened to “kill everyone” in his immediate family nearly three years ago, according to authorities.Alleged mass shooter Robert “Bobby” Crimo, 21, made the chilling vow in September 2019, Dep. Chief Christopher Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.A r