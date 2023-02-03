Pats phenom’s point streak ends at 35 games

Connor Bedard is the consensus pick to go first overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/Getty Images)

Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard is the best prospect hockey has seen since Connor McDavid, and he’s having a season for the ages in the WHL.

Bedard gives opposing teams headaches whenever he steps on the ice, so it’s downright shocking when he’s held off the scoresheet in a game. That was the case on Friday against the Lethbridge Hurricanes as the Pats earned a 3-2 victory despite Bedard not registering a point.

The 17-year-old saw his points streak end at 35 games, while his goal streak was snapped at 11. He’ll look to start a new run Sunday against the Medicine Hat Tigers. Here’s everything else you need to know about the phenom currently playing the WHL season on easy mode.

Connor Bedard Facts

Bedard had 90 points (44 goals, 46 assists) over his 35-game points streak

Bedard had 22 goals over his 11-game goal streak

Bedard has failed to register a point in only two games this season

Bedard has 19 more points than the WHL’s next highest scorer (Winnipeg’s Zach Benson).

Averaging 1.189 goals per game, Bedard has the 15th best goals-per-game average in WHL history and the best ever for a 17-year-old player

Averaging 2.432 points per game, Bedard has the best points-per-game average since 1990-91 (Ray Whitney, 2.569)

At the 2023 World Juniors, Bedard set the following records: Most career points by a Canadian (36) Most career goals by a Canadian (17) Most points at a single tournament by a Canadian (23) Most assists at a single tournament by a Canadian (14) Most points at a single tournament by a U18 player (23)

In 2021-22, the then-16-year-old became the youngest player to score 50 or more goals in a WHL season

In 2021-22, Bedard was only the third 16-year-old to manage a 100-point season in the WHL, and the first to achieve the feat in the 21st century

Bedard was the first player to earn exceptional status in the WHL after scoring 43 goals and 84 points in 36 games for West Van Academy Prep’s U18 team, leading the Canadian Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL) in scoring and earning MVP honours as a 14 year old

NHL Draft Lottery Odds

*As of Feb. 3

1. Columbus Blue Jackets – 25.5%

2. Chicago Blackhawks – 13.5%

3. Anaheim Ducks – 11.5%

4. Arizona Coyotes – 9.5%

5. San Jose Sharks – 8.5%

6. Montreal Canadiens – 7.5%

7. Vancouver Canucks – 6.5%

8. St. Louis Blues – 6%

9. Philadelphia Flyers – 5%

10. Ottawa Senators – 3.5%

11. Florida Panthers* – 3%

*Montreal owns Florida’s 2023 first-round pick

