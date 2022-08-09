Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton jukes CB out of shoes at practice

It isn’t quite winter just yet in Foxborough, but rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton had veteran cornerback Terrance Mitchell on skates at Monday’s training camp practice.

Coach Bill Belichick should strongly consider adding “Let It Go” from the movie “Frozen” to the Patriots’ practice music playlist because Thornton is turning the field into a wintery wonderland.

The speed isn’t the only thing that kills when watching the second-round draft pick out of Baylor University go to work. It’s the sudden change of direction with his routes—that small area of tremendous footwork and quickness few have even at this level.

Unfortunately for Mitchell, he was on the receiving end of it in this particular one-on-one matchup.

You can clearly hear all of the oohs and aahs from fans attending the open practice.

The Patriots have been desperately waiting for a young playmaker capable of beating one-on-one coverage and giving the quarterback another reliable target to throw the ball to. This problem goes all the way back to the days when Tom Brady was screaming at the unit to be “faster, quicker and more explosive.”

Thornton might finally be the receiver that gives the Patriots all of the above.

