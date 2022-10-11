Patriots waive WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Lil’Jordan Humphrey is the odd man out on the New England Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart.

The Patriots announced on Tuesday they have released Humphrey from the 53-man roster. The move comes two days after rookie WR Tyquan Thornton made his NFL debut.

Humphrey began the 2022 season on the Patriots practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for the regular-season opener. The 24-year-old signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 13 and has appeared in all five games this year with two starts, primarily serving as a blocker in the run game.

With Humphrey out of the picture, the Patriots’ receiving corps consists of Thornton, DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, and Nelson Agholor.