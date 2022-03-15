Patriots trade guard Shaq Mason to Buccaneers

Report: Buccaneers, Patriots strike deal for Shaq Mason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For the first time since Rob Gronkowski’s exit to join Tom Brady two seasons ago, the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lined up as trade partners.

The Buccaneers have reportedly acquired right guard Shaq Mason from the Patriots, according to NFL Media. Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reported that New England is getting back a 2022 fifth-round pick in the deal for Mason.

Mason, 28, has spent the first seven years of his career with the Patriots after being selected in the fourth round (131st overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech, appearing in 103 of a possible 113 games for New England. He won Super Bowls LI and LIII with the team.

By trading Mason, the Patriots create just over $7 million in salary cap space. Mason has two years remaining on a five-year, $45 million extension he signed with New England in August 2018, although there’s no guaranteed money remaining on his deal per OverTheCap.com.

The Buccaneers have an opening at guard following the surprise retirement of 28-year-old Ali Marpet, a Pro Bowler in 2021, although he played left guard for Tampa Bay.

The departure of Mason means the Patriots will be without both of their starting guards from a season ago following the reported signing of Ted Karras by the Cincinnati Bengals, although 2020 sixth-round draft pick Mike Onwenu should be able to fill either role.

Mason’s departure makes long snapper Joe Cardona (fifth round, 166th overall) is the last player remaining with the Patriots from the 2015 NFL Draft.