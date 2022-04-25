Patriots trade 2022 NFL Draft picks with Texans

Patriots swap picks in 2022 draft with Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots won’t be on the clock in the 2022 NFL Draft until Thursday, but that isn’t stopping them from making some moves.

The team announced Monday it is sending a fifth-round pick (No. 170) to the Houston Texans for their sixth (No. 183) and seventh-round (No. 245) selections.

Following the trade, the Patriots’ updated list of picks looks like this:

Round 1: No. 21

Round 2: No. 54

Round 3: No. 85

Round 4: No. 127

Round 5: No. 158

Round 6: Nos. 183, 200, 210

Round 7: No. 245

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to kick off Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.