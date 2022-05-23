Patriots selecting QB Bailey Zappe makes a ton of sense to former NFL GM

The New England Patriots had a draft in 2022 that went against the grain, as it surprised many fans and experts alike.

One of the draft picks selected was Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe. The Patriots selected the signal-caller in the fourth round of the draft, with the 137th overall pick.

Zappe had a productive 2021 season that saw him set NCAA records. He had the most passing yards in a season with 5,967, and he recorded the most passing touchdowns in a season with 62.

Despite a blossoming second-year signal-caller in Mac Jones, former NFL general manager Randy Mueller was not surprised by the Patriots’ selection of a quarterback, as he told ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“I wasn’t surprised. At that point in the draft, you’re trying to identify traits with players that maybe not everybody sees. And I think Bill [Belichick] and his crew have done as good a job at that as any, across the board at all positions,” Mueller said. “I see a lot of positives in Bailey Zappe. When you get to the third day of the draft, I think it’s too much to turn your back on, regardless of position. Everybody seems to want to fill needs throughout [the draft], but I’m more about getting the best group of players and not bypassing good players to fill needs. And I think Bailey was one of those guys, although I don’t think everyone sees that.”

The Patriots quarterback room has undergone a bit of a makeover this off-season. The Patriots traded 2019 draft pick Jarrett Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Currently, the New England Patriots have Brian Hoyer in their quarterback room to compliment Jones and Zappe.

Although it may have been a surprise pick at the time, Zappe could end up being a diamond in the rough

