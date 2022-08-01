Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton finally gets chance to show his speed in camp

Stock Up, Stock Down: Tyquan Thornton finally gets chance to show his speed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With the first day of padded practice in the books, of course our stock watch series is going to kick off with one of the thinnest receivers in recent NFL draft history. Because… of course.

Don’t fret. There will be notes here on some of the trench specialists. But we start with an eye-opening rep from rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton.

Stock up: Tyquan Thornton

The offensive and defensive linemen aren’t the only ones getting after it in 1-on-1 periods when the pads come on. It’s an opportunity for corners and receivers to do a little hand fighting of their own at the line of scrimmage. That’s exactly what Thornton found out Monday when he was jammed by Joejuan Williams. He fought through the contact, though, got back to running his go route, and gained a step on Williams. Mac Jones dropped a well-placed pass right along the right sideline, Thornton tracked it despite close coverage, laid out, and finished the play. It was one of the more physically-impressive showings of the entire practice on a day where most of the attention goes to those with the most obvious displays of brute strength.

Thornton also received some early reps with Jones in team periods, a bit of a change from where he started camp, mostly working in with the second offense. It’s a positive sign for the rookie. While he for the first time in a padded setting had a chance to show off his jets, he has made a handful of diving catches in contested situations over the course of the last week. His stock is pointing in the right direction.

Stock up: DeVante Parker

Starting to feel like a broken record here. But when given an opportunity to make a play, Parker has generally come through to this point in camp. He made an impressive jump-ball grab where he high-pointed a Bailey Zappe pass over Malcolm Butler in 1-on-1s early in the practice. Later he made a diving catch on a Mac Jones deep shot after getting a step on Butler for about a 50-yard gain. Butler got the best of Parker on a rep later in the workout, but Parker has made the most of his opportunities whether deep down the field or in tight quarters in the red zone.

Stock up: Daniel Ekuale

Ekuale picked up a pair of sacks in limited time as a practice-squad callup last season, and he flashed some pass-rush potential again on Monday. He beat Bill Murray and Will Sherman in 1-on-1s, then he got by Sherman again to pressure Zappe in one 11-on-11 rep. He also knifed into the backfield to throw a wrench into an outside zone run attempt. He was flagged at one point for a neutral-zone infraction, but his burst at the line of scrimmage raised some eyebrows. He’ll start the season suspended two games for an undisclosed violation.

Stock up: Patriots linebackers

Josh Uche wasn’t perfect against Trent Brown in their 1-on-1 interactions. He got buried on one rep. But he also flashed impressive burst on another. And later in the practice, in 11-on-11s, he batted down a Bailey Zappe pass. He also appeared to help blow up a possible roll-out pass to Rhamondre Stevenson thanks to sound coverage; Mac Jones fired the ball into the turf with nowhere to put it. But he wasn’t the only linebacker to flash on Monday. Ja’Whaun Bentley popped Stevenson with enough force to rattle Stevenson’s helmet off his head. And later in the workout, Mack Wilson — who used his speed to breeze past Yodny Cajuste in 1-on-1s — pressured Jones into an incompletion. Ronnie Perkins also came through with a strong rep in 1-on-1s, beating Justin Herron quickly.

Stock up: Reserve list returnees

Jonathan Jones and Jabrill Peppers both returned off of the physically unable to perform list in time to get out there for the team’s first padded practice. Myles Bryant (non-football injury) also practiced for the first time on Monday. Jones appeared to be getting early work with the top defense, so it was right into the fire for him despite having missed time. The Patriots are slowly getting back to full health as players like David Andrews and Jake Bailey returned to work last week after beginning camp ineligible to practice. Deatrich Wise was back on the field Monday for the first time since Day 1, though he did not participate in team work. Wise has been at the facility but unable to practice since that first day. Brian Hoyer, meanwhile, continues to miss time. He was out for the third straight workout and replaced with the backup offense by Bailey Zappe.

Stock down: Malcolm Butler

Butler came up with a pass breakup on an attempt for Thornton late in the practice. He also had tight coverage on Parker to force an incompletion. Both of those reps came in the red zone where Butler’s feisty style of play works to his advantage. With a little more room to work offensively, Butler had some difficulty. He was beaten by Parker deep down the field in a 1-on-1 rep, and Parker was able to out-jump Butler for a reception when he worked his way back to toward the line of scrimmage for the 50-50 ball. Parker beat Butler again later in 11-on-11s, and Jones dropped one on the bucket for his biggest receiver. With Terrance Mitchell getting most of the work at corner opposite Jalen Mills, perhaps there is some question on the team’s end about Butler’s long speed. Parker isn’t known for his ability to separate, and the fact that he was able to get a step on Butler is something worth keeping an eye on.

Stock down: Isaiah Wynn

Wynn had a pair of strong blocks that helped open things up for Patriots running plays — including one impressive reach block where he had to make up some real ground in order to position himself for Stevenson to take advantage. But before the first snap of 11-on-11 work in pads, after being forced to make a position change, after missing the optional portion of team workouts, Wynn jumped early. False start. Lap. His issues in 2021 weren’t necessarily ability-related. They sometimes seemed focus-related, as his nine penalties last season may indicate. Getting replaced by Justin Herron so that he could run a lap was a difficult way to kick off the first fully-padded, full-team practice period of the season.

Stock down: Lawrence Guy

Guy’s game isn’t necessarily getting after the quarterback, but his power looked like it couldn’t drive Mike Onwenu backwards in 1-on-1 work. They went at it twice, and Onwenu appeared to win both rounds. Guy was at the center of a collapsed offensive line pocket in 11-on-11 work later in the practice, however…

Stock down: Interior offensive line

…and that collapsed pocket led to the team’s starting quarterback having to pick himself up off the turf. Not what you’re looking for, as Bill Belichick might say. (He might say something a little more stern, as a matter of fact.) But that one snapshot was indicative of the kind of day it was for some of New England’s linemen on the interior. David Andrews had a tough rep working against Davon Godchaux in 1-on-1s. Cole Strange looked like a rookie against Christian Barmore and Henry Anderson in 1-on-1s. Undrafted rookie Kody Russey, who has seen some backup reps at center during camp, was easily worked through by Barmore in 1-on-1s. And in general the line was not able to generate much running room in 11-on-11 running-game situations. It was the defensive line that prevailed often enough that the entire offensive line unit probably deserves to be in the stock down category.