Patriots reveal several roster moves before Week 16 game vs. Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots were busy making roster moves Friday ahead of their pivotal Week 16 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon.

Long snapper Joe Cardona was placed on injured reserve. He has played in all 15 games this season. The Patriots signed Tucker Addington to their 53-man roster to play long snapper.

New England also elevated kicker Tristan Vizcaino (kickoffs) and wide receiver/tight end Scotty Washington from the practice squad for Saturday’s matchup at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots ruled out wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) and cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) on their Thursday injury report. Six players, including running back Damien Harris (thigh), are listed as questionable.

Kickoff for Patriots-Bengals is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.