Patriots QB Mac Jones’ hilarious explanation for Matthew Judon’s success

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was a dominant force coming off the edge during his first season with the organization.

He recorded 12.5 sacks and 60 tackles in his debut season in a Patriots uniform. The three-time Pro Bowler proved to be a master at getting to the quarterback last season, recording 25 quarterback hits, which was his most in a season since 2019.

Judon was given recognition on Sunday when landing in at No. 52 on the NFL’s Top 100 list.

Aside from his great statistical play, quarterback Mac Jones also believes he has the answer for his teammate’s ability to get after the quarterback.

“His red sleeves,” Jones said with a laugh, during the Top 100 segment.

New England is going to need Judon to produce once again. The Patriots have done some shuffling at the linebacker position, and they will need his steadfast presence as they incorporate new faces into the lineup.

Despite the shuffling, Judon undoubtedly has claimed his stake as New England’s best pass-rusher. Time will tell if he can hold onto the crown in 2022.

He should have a chance, as long as he wears the red sleeves.

