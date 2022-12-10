Patriots QB Mac Jones fined for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Bills

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Mac Jones fined for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been fined by the NFL for his actions during the team’s Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The league fined Jones $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Jones tossed the ball at Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa after a sack late in the fourth quarter. You can watch the play here.

Jones’ fine is more than double what Bills safety Damar Hamlin received for his dangerous hit on Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Hamlin, who was ejected after the play, was fined just $4,806 for unnecessary roughness.

Meyers remains in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Monday night’s game in Arizona.