Patriots move Jack Jones, Jake Bailey to reserve/suspended list

Patriots place two players on reserve/suspended list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots suspended two players ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills.

Rookie cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey were moved from the reserve/injured list to the reserve/suspended by club list on Friday, per the NFL transaction wire. That means they were suspended by the team and will not be paid their base salary or count toward roster limits while on the list.

At this time, it is unclear why Jones and Bailey were suspended. The move to the reserve/suspended list is retroactive to Dec. 31.

Jones’ agent released the following statement on the matter:

“I’m aware of the situation involving my client Jack Jones. Jack is focused on recovering and getting back to help the Patriots as soon as possible. Regarding the suspension, it appears to be based on miscommunication regarding Jack’s rehab process. I’m hopeful we’ll reach an amicable resolution for both Jack and the Patriots.”

Jones was placed on injured reserve with a knee issue ahead of last Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins. He missed three games due to the injury and would not have been eligible to return unless the Patriots reached the AFC Championship game.

Bailey had been on IR since mid-November with a back injury. Head coach Bill Belichick announced Friday that Bailey would not return this season due to his 21-day window to return from IR expired. Michael Palardy has taken over punting duties in Bailey’s absence.