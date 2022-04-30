Patriots make surprising NFL draft pick by taking record-setting QB Bailey Zappe in fourth round

In what was another surprising pick by Bill Belichick, the Patriots added another quarterback in the NFL draft.

On Friday, the team selected Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe in the fourth round with the No. 137 overall pick. Last season, Zappe set Football Bowl Subdivision records by throwing for 5,967 passing yards to go with 62 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The 6-0, 215-pound Zappe spent his first four seasons at Houston Baptist before transferring to Western Kentucky.

This marks the second-straight year that the Patriots drafted a quarterback after selecting Mac Jones in the first round last season. Zappe becomes the fourth quarterback on the roster and will battle with Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham for the top backup role on the Patriots.

Bailey Zappe #4 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers celebrates after throwing a five-yard touchdown pass to Joey Beljan #89 (not pictured) against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the first half of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Boca Raton, Florida.

With Jones entrenched as the starter, Zappe’s selection provides depth at the most important position on the Patriots’ roster. Hoyer turns 37 years old this season, while Stidham is entering the final year of his contract. By adding Zappe, it’s more than likely that Stidham’s days in New England are numbered.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Bailey Zappe is Patriots’ surprising QB pick in 2022 NFL draft