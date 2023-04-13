Patriots’ Josh Uche weighs in on Mac Jones trade rumors

Josh Uche weighs in on Mac Jones trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones trade rumors have dominated New England Patriots headlines over the last week. According to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, Bill Belichick has been shopping his third-year quarterback this offseason

Those rumors made their way into the Patriots locker room, much to the chagrin of players who want to turn the page from the dismal 2022 campaign. One of those players is linebacker Josh Uche, whose entering his fourth season with the team and his third with Jones as his QB.

Uche joined our Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry for an exclusive interview and shared his thoughts on Jones being the subject of trade rumors.

“At the end of the day, it’s up to Bill Belichick to make the best decision for the team,” Uche said. “My job is to be a player. To go out there and do my job. So, leaving the coaching decisions up to them, that’s kind of what helped me focus more.

“And when it comes to Mac, I love Mac. I mean, he’s a competitor. Somebody who I’ve gone to war with and practiced with. I’ve seen his work ethic and his tenacity. I think he’s a dog. That’s me personally, having worked with Mac and knowing what I know about him. Listen, he’s a dog. That’s all I can say, man. He’s our quarterback.

“And you always wish success on your friends, your teammates, you brothers. You always want to see them be successful. At the end of the day, it’s a collective effort. If everyone does their job to the best of their ability then we’ll get to where we want to be.”

Uche isn’t the only teammate who has publicly given Jones a vote of confidence. Cornerback Jonathan Jones recently told Perry he believes Jones “has all the tools” to be a top QB in the league. Longtime Pats safety Devin McCourty, who retired this offseason, said Jones is going to “skyrocket” in Year 3 of his career.

Only time will tell whether Belichick shares those same sentiments. As of now, Jones is set to battle Bailey Zappe for the starting job. The Patriots head coach implied at the NFL owners meetings that there will be a quarterback competition in camp this summer.

