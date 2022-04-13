Patriots host Tyler Vrabel for pre-draft visit

The New England Patriots met with Boston College tackle Tyler Vrabel on Wednesday, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Vrabel is the son of former New England Patriots linebacker and current Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

The younger Vrabel was a three-year starter for the Eagles, and played left tackle. While at Chestnut Hill, he earned three ACC honorable mention accolades. Offensive line could be an area the Patriots focus on in the draft. With Ted Karras departing for Cincinnati and Isaiah Wynn in the final year of his contract, the Patriots could have a hole on the line in the not-so-distant future.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

As the Patriots continue their pre-draft scouting, some local names are making their rounds to Foxboro.

Related

Jabrill Peppers explains why he signed with the Patriots in free agency