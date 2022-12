Oct 30, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Week 13 kicks off with a banger on Thursday Night Football.

The Buffalo Bills are looking to become the perennial class of the AFC East. To do so, they’ll have to beat the longtime class of the division, the New England Patriots, on the road.

[Watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video: Sign up for a 30-day free trial]

Will they do it? Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports.