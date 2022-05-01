Patriots DT Sam Roberts had an absolutely epic live stream after getting drafted

Sam Roberts, New England’s round 6 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, had a hilarious reaction to him getting selected. The defensive lineman was historically great while playing at Division II Northwest Missouri State, winning a slew of awards and being recognized as being one of the top players on one of the best D-II defensive lines in the country before getting drafted by the Patriots on Saturday.

After getting selected by New England, Roberts turned to Instagram Live to show his reaction. The video, courtesy of @ByAlFrancisco on Twitter, shows Roberts among many others celebrating the standout D-II lineman getting drafted by Bill Belichick and company.

Hopefully, this enthusiasm carries over into Patriots Training Camp this summer, where Roberts will be competing to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

