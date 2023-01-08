Patriots, Dolphins, Steelers vying for final AFC playoff spot

Six of the seven AFC playoff berths have been earned, and three teams are still competing for the seventh and final spot in the playoffs: New England, Miami and Pittsburgh.

Here are the scenarios for today’s season finale:

If the Patriots beat the Bills, the Patriots are in the playoffs.

If the Patriots lose and the Dolphins beat the Jets, the Dolphins are in the playoffs.

If the Patriots and Dolphins both lose and the Steelers beat the Browns, the Steelers are in the playoffs.

If the Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers all lose, the Patriots are in the playoffs.

Whoever emerges among the Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers will be the No. 7 seed in the AFC and will be on the road against the No. 2 seed (either Buffalo or Cincinnati) next weekend.

