Patriot Front member Jared Boyce kicked out by mom after arrest

One of 31 the Patriot Front members arrested at an Idaho Pride march over the weekend was kicked out of his mother’s home for refusing to denounce the white nationalist group, a report said.

Karen Amsden told the Daily Beast she gave her 27-year-old son Jared Michael Boyce an ultimatum after he showed up on her doorstep in Springville, Utah, on Sunday after being bailed out of jail by an anonymous donor.

“‘You can choose between Patriot Front and your family’,” Amsden said she told her son. “And he’s like, ‘Well, I can’t quit Patriot Front.’ I’m like, ‘Well, then you’ve just chosen. So pack your stuff and get out of my house.’”

Boyce told his mom he showed up at Saturday’s Pride event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho — allegedly armed with riot gear — because Patriot Front believed those involved were “grooming kids.”

When she spotted the news reports of the 31 arrests, Amsden said she immediately knew her son was involved. She went searching through the photos of men wearing balaclavas — and eventually spotted Boyce.

“I could tell it was him,” she told the outlet. “And I had tried calling his phone and it was just going straight to voicemail and then later I was able to access the jail website and confirm that he was one of the guys that was arrested. It’s a sick feeling.”

Amsden said her son had spent years seeking out a “brotherhood” and trying to fill a “void” after his father came out as gay and left their family when he was younger.

Boyce had been living with his then-wife and their two children in 2018 when he found the Patriot Front on the internet, according to his mother.

“I first understood how far he’d gone when he was denying the Holocaust — and one of my personal heroes is Anne Frank. And when he told me that, I thought he was kidding. Like, how can you? I just didn’t even know what to say,” Amsden told the outlet.

She added, “He’s so misguided and bought into all their rhetoric. It just makes me sick.”

Amsden’s mother admitted that she was speaking out now in an attempt to sabotage her son’s standing with the far right group because all her other efforts had failed.

“I would love to do whatever I can to out him [as a Patriot Front member] so that he can’t be a part of it,” she said. “And that they don’t want him to be a part of their group because his mom has loose lips and a big mouth and he’s never going to get away with anything.”

Boyce and 30 of his fellow Patriot Front members were nabbed Saturday on suspicion of plotting to violently disrupt the Pride event after the U-Haul rental truck they were riding in was pulled over.

Cops had received a call from a concerned citizen saying a large group of men, who looked like a “little army”, had jumped into the back of a U-Haul — including some carrying shields.

Those arrested came from at least 11 states, including Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia, Idaho and Arkansas, Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said.

“They came to riot downtown,” Chief White said.