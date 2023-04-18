Patrick Wisdom joins unique clubs with home runs vs. A’s

Patrick Wisdom joins unique clubs with homers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs slugger Patrick Wisdom hit two home runs in a blowout win over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night, and the long balls landed him in some unique company.

Wisdom now shares the MLB lead in homers with New York Mets star Pete Alonso with eight, and he’s racked up that number in the team’s first 15 games.

Here’s the history that he made, along with a couple of other historical nuggets from the game:

-Wisdom hit his seventh and eighth home runs of the season in the victory.

Wisdom has now homered in four consecutive games, matching a feat he achieved in May 2022. The last Cub to hit homers in four straight games was Anthony Rizzo in 2015.

The Cubs record for consecutive games with a home run is five, held by Sammy Sosa (1998), Ryne Sandberg (1989) and Hack Wilson (1928).

-Wisdom’s eight home runs in the Cubs’ first 15 games is one shy of a team record, according to Stathead. Only Hank Sauer (1954) and Lee Walls (1958) bested that total, with nine apiece.

-Wisdom is now tied for the MLB lead in home runs with eight. The last Cubs player to lead the National League in home runs was Sammy Sosa, who hit 49 in the 2002 season.

-Cody Bellinger had the first five-hit game of his big-league career, and is the first Cubs player to rack up five hits in a game since Christopher Morel accomplished the feat against the Milwaukee Brewers in June 2022, per Stathead.

Prior to that, Kris Bryant had the last two five-hit games for the Cubs, both of which came during the 2016 season.

-Nico Hoerner now leads Major League Baseball with nine stolen bases. He is looking to become the first Cubs player to lead the National League in stolen bases since Stan Hack swiped 17 bags in 1939.

