Patrick Peterson, who expressed interest in Cincinnati, to sign with Pittsburgh

Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson had expressed interest in playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, but he announced on his “All Things Covered” podcast that he’s signing with the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday via Twitter that Peterson, who spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings after playing his first 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, is signing a two-year contract with Pittsburgh.

The Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway reported earlier Monday via Twitter that it would be interesting to see if the Bengals would look to add Peterson via free agency after Peterson told Schefter he’d like to play for a team like Cincinnati that gives him a chance to win a Super Bowl ring.

Peterson said on his podcast that he wanted to re-sign with the Vikings, but the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement.

Conway reported Monday that the Bengals are losing safety Vonn Bell to the Carolina Panthers and safety Jessie Bates III to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bengals’ Mike Hilton tweeted Monday at free-agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson:

