Patrick Mahomes Poses with Daughter Sterling and Son Bronze in Sweet Family Photo

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Their Family of Four in Dreamy Photoshoot: ‘Thanking God’

Melissa Loren Photography Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling

Patrick Mahomes may be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, but before all of that, he’s a dad.

The 27-year-old NFL star smiled proudly as he posed with son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 3 months, and 2-year-old daughter Sterling Skye, in a shot from the family’s recent photo shoot.

Wearing neutrals and sitting on a bed, the Kansas City Chiefs star sat Sterling on his lap, then wrapped his arms around her to hold the infant, who was swaddled in a gauzy tan blanket.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Their Family of Four in Dreamy Photoshoot: ‘Thanking God’

Melissa Loren Photography Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze and daughter Sterling

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze’s Game Day Outfit as Sterling Practices Throwing ‘Like Her Dada’

Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes shared the beautiful shots of her family on Instagram Wednesday night.

“Thanking God everyday for these 3🤎,” she captioned the sweet shots, which began with a side-profile photo of the 27-year-old mom of two holding her infant son, who was swaddled tightly, as she looked down at him.

Brittany leaned into Patrick in the second shot, where they sat as Sterling perched herself on Patrick’s lap, and he held Bronze on the opposite side. The family dressed in matching neutrals, with Brittany wearing a sheer maxi dress with floral appliques in the photos.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Their Family of Four in Dreamy Photoshoot: ‘Thanking God’

Melissa Loren Photography Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze and daughter Sterling

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) after becoming a father of two, Patrick shared an update on how Sterling is adjusting to the family’s new addition.

“She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that,” the father of two said.

“She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don’t throw him like a toy baby,” he added with a laugh. “That’s a real baby you got there.”