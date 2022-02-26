Patrick Mahomes Kicks Off Bachelor Party Celebrations with Kansas City Chiefs Teammates in Vegas

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is in Las Vegas with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates celebrating his final days as a single man.

The quarterback, 26, kicked off his bachelor party weekend with a meal at Carversteak at Resort World on Thursday.

“They were drinking 100-year-old Louis XIII Cognac,” a source tells PEOPLE of their drink of choice which costs upwards of $100 a shot. “His crew enjoyed dinner last night and [also] sipped on Michael Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila to celebrate the momentous occasion.”

“[It was] insane! He was with a bunch of his teammates –– Travis Kelce, Jerick McKinnon, Orlando Brown,” the source adds.

The groom-to-be certainly dined big as he and his friends ate giant tomahawk steaks the bones of which were engraved with Patrick’s name

Mahomes has chosen to celebrate the same weekend as fiancé Brittany Matthews.

Matthews, 26, shared footage from her bachelorette party celebration to her Instagram Story Thursday.

“My girlsssss mean everything to me,” she wrote in her Instagram story, which showed her having a great time with some of her closest of friends. “Can’t wait to decompress & enjoy this with my people.”

To start off the festivities, Matthews and her friends pampered themselves with gold eye masks and sipped on drinks. Matthews also showed off a poolside party, sharing a snap of her name spelled out in big, bright lights above the water.

In another image, Matthews sipped on a canned drink while holding a shot glass in her other hand. Later in the evening, Matthews and her friends got dressed up to party, posing in a group with their arms around one another in front of a display of large gold balloons reading “Britt’s Bach Bash.”

The Brittany Lynne Fitness entrepreneur met Mahomes at Texas’ Whitehouse High School. They attended their 2013 prom together and went on to date for a decade before the NFL star proposed in September 2021.

The two welcomed daughter Sterling Skye, 1, in February 2021, and have joked that she caused a delay in their wedding plans, calling her a “small detour.”