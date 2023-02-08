Patrick Mahomes corrects dad’s comments about 2017 NFL draft

Patrick Mahomes corrects dad’s comments about 2017 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Just over a week ago, Patrick Mahomes’ father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., went on Parkins & Spiegel on 670 the Score to deliver some interesting insight on the 2017 NFL draft.

Mahomes’ father said the Chicago Bears informed his son they planned to select him with the No. 3 pick in the draft.

“Because they told him that they were going to draft him,” Mahomes Sr. told Parkins and Spiegel. “They told him they were going to draft him, so we thought he was going to be the third pick overall and go to Chicago. He had a great meeting when he (was) there and liked all the guys that were doing stuff there. He thought he was going to be a Bear.”

According to Mahomes (the son), his father wasn’t entirely correct about the situation, saying he took the story “a little far.”

“My dad took it a little far. So it wasn’t that I thought the Bears were gonna draft me, but I was told that if they drafted a quarterback that I would be the quarterback that they drafted,” Mahomes told reporters in Arizona ahead of the Super Bowl.

“And that wasn’t necessarily directly from their people, but that was told to my camp that I was told. So it did surprise me a little bit, but they told me they weren’t drafting a quarterback. So that was the most surprising thing at all.”

The Bears, in fact, did select a quarterback. But, not by the name of Patrick Mahomes. Yes, they not only traded up for a quarterback, but they drafted Mitch Trubisky.

Trubisky spent the first four seasons of his career in Chicago, seeing great success in his sophomore season by way of a Pro Bowl nod, a 12-4 regular season record and a playoff berth.

But, the success didn’t last long. The Bears, and Trubisky, steeply declined after the 2018 season, and the quarterback was released into free agency at the end of his rookie contract.

Mahomes, on the other hand, was selected by the Chiefs with the No. 10 pick in the draft. He’s crafted a Hall of Fame career through five years in the NFL, heading back to his third Super Bowl in the span of five seasons.

An eternal franchise kick in the behind, surely.

Mahomes kindly tried to set the record straight. But, the damage is done.

“He (Mahomes Sr.) acted like they were gonna draft me for sure in that interview, and I was like, I don’t know if it was that serious, but they did say if the quarterback was drafted, I would be the guy they drafted.”

