Patrick Kutas pushing to start at tackle for Arkansas Razorbacks

The Arkansas Razorbacks lost their two starting tackles from last year’s offensive line in right tackle Dalton Wagner and left tackle Luke Jones. While the tackle spots have been a work in progress this spring, sophomore Patrick Kutas seems to be separating himself from the rest at right tackle.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Kutas has served as the first team right tackle in recent practices and it”s starting to look like that will stick. Kutas is a do-it-all type guy that can also play center and guard, but Pittman said the Hogs recruited him to be a tackle.

“Kutas has done really well out there,” Pittman said Tuesday. “I mean, real well. That’s what we recruited him as, a tackle, and of course we hadn’t needed him at that position. But we do now, and I think we’re solidifying that area with him and (Ty’Kieast) Crawford, and (E’Marion) Harris, and (Andrew) Chamblee and of course (Devon Manuel). I think we’re going to be okay out there.”

At 6-foot-5, 303 pounds, Kutas continues to impress the Head Hog and his own teammates. Defensive end Zach Williams praised Kutas for his strength on Saturday.

“Kutas, he’s just strong as all get out,” Williams said. “Once he gets his hands on you, there ain’t no coming off.”

Pittman has compared Kutas’ situation to that of former Georgia Bulldog Andrew Thomas, who Pittman coached to be a first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Thomas was behind another first round pick in Isaiah Wynn at left tackle, so Pittman moved Thomas to left guard. Then he decided to moved Thomas to right tackle because that was more of a position of need.

“I moved him to right tackle two weeks before the first game,” Pittman said April 4. “I remember Kirby (Smart) said, ‘Pittman, it better work man.’ And of course he went out there and we went to the national championship game and he was the fourth pick in the draft. Those things are fun to find out about your kids.”

After having Kutas work at center and guard during practice for virtually all of his freshman season, the move to tackle this spring seems to be working just how Pittman and his staff hoped for when recruiting the former three-star prospect.

“I like him a lot,” Pittman said. “We had a discussion. Obviously, Kutas has got value because he can play center, he can play left guard. But sort of like Andrew Thomas. Andrew Thomas at one point at Georgia was starting for us in preseason at left guard.

“And I’m thinking, ‘Well, hell he might be the best right tackle we have. Now, we had Isaiah Wynn who was a first rounder as well. But you kind of want to start your program from the tackles to the center and then plug in the other guys.”

Though Kutas is just in his second season in Fayetteville, you wouldn’t be to tell, according to veteran guard Brady Latham.

“Kutas has been having a great spring,” Latham said. “He’s been balling out. He’s a young guy, but you wouldn’t know it watching him on the field. He’s super physical and really strong. He has great hands, and so I think they’re really trying to find him a spot, and he’s been playing great. He’s been at guard and tackle a little bit, and he’s a young guy, but you wouldn’t know it. He plays really well.”

The Razorbacks have two more practices ahead of Saturday’s Red-White spring game, which will begin at noon CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The scrimmage will be streamed on the SEC Network+ and ESPN+.