Patrick Cantlay’s ‘look,’ Rory McIlroy’s big number among five takeaways from Saturday at the Travelers Championship

The best-buddy duo of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay made up the final group Saturday at the Travelers Championship. The pair won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans earlier this season at TPC Louisiana and were visibly comfortable throughout the third round.

They’ll be back together Sunday, too.

Schauffele bounced back nicely from his first bogey of the tournament at No. 13 with birdies on 16 and 17 to get to 17 under while Cantlay played consistently all day long. A bogey-free, seven-birdie 63 closed the gap between him and his good pal.

They’ll have the last tee time for the final round, with Schauffele one shot better than Cantlay.

Here are five takeaways from the third round of the Travelers Championship.

Cantlay went hunting

Patrick Cantlay lines up a putt on the ninth green during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When Patrick Cantlay went to battle with Bryson DeChambeau at last year’s BMW Championship, he got this look in his eyes. Despite DeChambeau outdriving him on every hole, Cantlay made every putt he looked at during the playoff, eventually winning the tournament.

He had that same look in his eye on Saturday. Just look at his response to Schauffele stuffing one on 17.

Seven birdies, no bogeys, and a chance to win on Sunday.

A move towards the top

Sahith Theegala plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sahith Theegala came close to claiming his first PGA Tour title earlier this year at the WM Phoenix Open but eventually tied for third.

On Saturday at River Highlands, the young man went low. Thanks to five birdies and an eagle on the par-5 13th, Theegala stormed up the leaderboard with a 6-under 64.

He’s three shots back with 18 holes to go.

More big numbers for Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sitting at 8 under to start the day, McIlroy needed a low round Saturday to have any chance of winning. But, another big number killed his chances.

On the short par-4 second, McIlroy pulled a driver into the tree that sits just 60 yards from the tee box. After an adventure in the fescue, he walked off the green with a double bogey.

On Friday, a quadruple bogey sent him plummeting down the leaderboard after he grabbed the lead at 13 under.

He seems to be running on fumes after a tiresome several-week stretch. Two late bogeys pushed him all the way back down to 6 under for the tournament.

The kid has a chance

Amateur Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States talks with his caddie as they walk along the 13th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

A week after missing the cut at the U.S. Open, amateur Michael Thorbjornsen has a chance to win the Travelers Championship.

The young kid is from Wellesley, Massachusetts, just a short drive from Cromwell, Connecticut. He’s currently a junior at Stanford and led the Cardinal in scoring average during his sophomore year.

After rounds of 68-65, Thorbjornsen posted a 66 on moving day and is six back heading into Sunday.

It’s time to win, Xander

Xander Schauffele plays a shot from the fairway of the ninth hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, he won the Zurich. Yes, he won the gold medal at the Olympics. But, it’s been a while since Schauffele won a stroke-play event on the PGA Tour. How long? Well …

Morikawa has now won five times on the PGA Tour, including two major championships.

It’s time to get the job done, Xander.

