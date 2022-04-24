Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele make history with Zurich Classic of New Orleans win

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele entered the final round of the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a five-shot lead and never gave it up.

The pair ham-and-egged their way around TPC Louisiana on Sunday in the alternate shot format to sign for an even-par 72 to finish at 29 under for a two-shot win over Billy Horschel and Sam Burns. The win is the seventh of Cantlay’s PGA Tour career and fifth of Schauffele’s. The American duo also became the first to win the event wire-to-wire.

Horschel and Burns finished tied for fourth last year and improved to runner-up this year, followed by the team of Doc Redman and Sam Ryder, who finished third at 24 under.