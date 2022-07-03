Patrick Beverley’s infamous Steph Curry trash talk recirculates after trade

PatBev’s infamous Steph trash talk recirculates after Jazz trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Patrick Beverley reportedly dissed Steph Curry years ago, and it is still haunting him to this day.

After Curry and the Warriors dynasty dominated the league for five consecutive years, Beverley reportedly told Curry: “You had the last five years, the next five years are mine.”

The exchange reportedly happened during the Clippers’ win over the Warriors early in the 2019-20 season.

The viral story continues to circulate and every year, social media reminds him of his words.

Since the initial report, the quote has been used as ammunition against Beverley.

Most recently after the Minnesota Timberwolves traded Beverley to the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gobert on Friday.

After being traded to multiple teams, while Curry has remained with Golden State, the trolls probably will never forget to remind Beverley of his words.

