Patrick Baldwin Jr. shocks Warriors staffer in ‘exciting way’ in workouts

Warriors staffer ‘shocked’ in exciting way over Baldwin Jr. originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is impressing Warriors staffers already, even as he fully recovers from an ankle injury.

“I’ve been shocked by what I’ve seen in an exciting way,” a Warriors staffer said to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle.

What’s more, another staffer told Holmes that Baldwin is “an exciting prospect.”

Perhaps a couple of reasons why some Warriors staffers are excited and impressed with Baldwin — whom Golden State drafted No. 28 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft — are his high basketball IQ and how he has performed in individual practices.

Considering his journey to the NBA started when he was 4 years old, it should be no surprise that Baldwin has exhibited a high IQ and feel for the game.

The staffers also noted how confident and professional Baldwin has been throughout the process.

Despite a long way to go to be where Golden State wants him, the Warriors feel Baldwin can blossom into a special player within coach Steve Kerr’s system.

That said, to see Baldwin impressing various staffers within the Warriors organization should relieve fans.

Baldwin’s ankle injury dates back to his time as a high school senior in Wisconsin, and various lower leg injuries limited him to only 11 games in his freshman year at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

In those 11 games, Baldwin averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 28.5 minutes per game. The talent is there for the 19-year-old, but putting it all together is often the hardest part for rookies, especially those coming back from injuries.

Citing Otto Porter Jr. and Michael Porter Jr., among others, as players he looks up to in his quest to be a “multifaceted” player, the 6-foot-9 Baldwin can be someone the Warriors rely on to do what is necessary, à la Draymond Green.

With how confident pundits and Warriors staffers are in Baldwin, expect him to shock even more fans and staffers when given the opportunity.

