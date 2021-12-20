Patricia Field on why Kim Cattrall’s absence is a ‘vacuum’

Former Sex and the City designer Patricia Field weighs in on pal Kim Cattrall’s absence. (Photo: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Patricia Field is the fashion mastermind behind Carrie Bradshaw’s most iconic looks on Sex and the City.

But when it comes to her relationship with the show’s four stars, Field says she’s actually closest with Kim Cattrall. So it’s no wonder that Field, 79, has frequently been asked how she feels about Cattrall’s refusal to reprise her role as PR queen Samantha Jones in the show’s current HBO Max revival, And Just Like That…

“It is a vacuum,” Field, 79, said in a new interview with the Sunday Times. “I hear it everywhere. Everyone is mad she won’t be in it.”

As Sex and the City‘s costume designer and stylist, Field curated each and every look for the characters, and that’s where she built a strong relationship with Cattrall. But never one to focus on the past, these days Field spends half the year across the pond cultivating looks for Netflix series Emily in Paris, which was created by Sex and the City‘s Darren Star. Due to that obligation, she couldn’t participate in And Just Like That…, passing on the job to former SATC colleague Molly Rogers. However, Field has no problem expressing how she feels about the revival’s fashion moments, which have been closely scrutinized by fans and the media alike.

“I like some of it, I don’t like all of it, but I know what Molly’s dealing with,” said Field. When pressed to elaborate, Field explained the challenges of taking on such a demanding gig.

“Well, I know those gals! Sarah Jessica [Parker] thinks she knows everything — and she does,” said Field, who said she and Parker have a similar sense of style. But she’s less fond of a different star’s fashion sensibilities.

“Cynthia Nixon thinks she knows everything — and she doesn’t!” Field laughed. “Even today, when I speak with Molly, it’s about Cynthia. I say, ‘I remember what you are going through.'”

Field has previously said that she wouldn’t mind working on a spinoff that allowed her to work with her dear friend Cattrall.

“I would love to do a show with her,” Field told Page Six Style earlier this month. The duo still hang out, and even reunited back in September for a joyful photo posted to Cattrall’s Instagram account.

As for Cattrall and Parker’s falling out, they faced conflict over the pressure Cattrall faced to resume the role of Samantha for a third Sex and the City movie, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported. She said at the time that she “had enough” of the role, and said she experienced “bullying” over refusing to reprise it.

“I went past the finish line playing Samantha Jones because I loved Sex and the City,” Cattrall told the Guardian. “It was a blessing in so many ways but after the second movie I’d had enough. I couldn’t understand why they wouldn’t just replace me with another actress instead of wasting time bullying. No means no.”

There was also the matter of Cattrall’s brother’s suicide in 2018. When Parker left a message to express her condolences on Cattrall’s Instagram post memorializing her brother. Soon after, Cattrall accused Parker of “exploiting our tragedy.”

