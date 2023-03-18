Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand broke longtime Bruins record in win vs. Wild

Bergeron and Marchand break longtime Bruins record in win vs. Wild originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand have their names all over the Boston Bruins record book, and these two longtime teammates broke another team record during Saturday afternoon’s 5-2 road win against the Minnesota Wild.

The Bruins got on the board late in the first period when Jake DeBrusk evened the score at one with his 21st goal of the season. Bergeron and Marchand picked up assists on the goal.

It was the 407th time both Bergeron and Marchand had factored into the same goal (scoring or assisting) in their careers, breaking the previous Bruins record of 406 set by teammates Phil Esposito and Ken Hodge.

This duo struck again in the third period when Marchand set up Bergeron’s 25th goal of the season to give Boston a 4-2 lead.

The active leaders for teammates factoring into the same goal are Alexander Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom of the Washington Capitals at 499. The all-time leaders for this record are Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri at 764.

Bergeron and Marchand have played on the same line for more than a decade. They have also played a ton together on the power play and penalty kill. They have an incredible level of chemistry.

Both of them are Bruins legends and future Hall of Famers. Each of these guys are still playing at an elite level, too. Marchand has 10 consecutive seasons of 20-plus goals. Bergeron has eclipsed the 20-goal mark in 13 straight years.

There are a lot of superstar duos in the NHL, but few of them are more productive at both ends of the ice than Bergeron and Marchand.