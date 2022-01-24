Pat Sajak apologizes to Benedict Cumberbatch on ‘Celeb WoF’

On Sunday, we found out that host has no idea who is. In fact, even star , who had solved the puzzle “Eggs Benedict Cumberbatch,” seemed a little unsure when Sajak asked her to explain for those who may not know.

Ali asked with some hesitance, “Benedict Cumberbatch is an actor. Right?”

Of course, the majority of us know exactly who Benedict Cumberbatch is. The actor, who has been nominated for an Academy Award for Imitation Game, and multiple Golden Globe awards, including one for his role in this year’s The Power of the Dog, has even won an Emmy for his longtime role as Sherlock Holmes in the British crime drama Sherlock. However, he is arguably best known for his amazing portrayal as the great Doctor Strange within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sajak admitted that his “little host trick” was to pretend like he was familiar with Cumberbatch by throwing it to Ali to explain, when really he had no clue, which surprised viewers. One person tweeted:

Fortunately, no MCU fans came for Sajak (yet) before and its longtime host issued an apology to Cumberbatch during the show and on social media.

