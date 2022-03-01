Pat Robertson Resurfaces To Offer Worst Possible Take On Ukraine

Retired televangelist Pat Robertson resurfaced this week to make another in a long line of his doomsday predictions.

This time, he returned to his “700 Club” show to claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was being compelled by God to not only attack Ukraine, but use the country as a staging ground for a war against Israel to fulfill biblical prophecy:

Robertson, who turns 92 this month, is a serial doomsday cheerleader. In the 1970s, he predicted a 1982 ending. In the 1990s, he predicted a 2007 ending. In 2020, he predicted Donald Trump would win reelection ― “without question” ― and it would lead to the end. (In that case, it wasn’t a war that would end the world, as he is currently predicting, but something a lot more natural, like an asteroid.)

“It’s sudden destruction. It’s not going to be some nuclear war,” Robertson said, per USA Today. “We’re not going to be allowed to blow this earth up.”

He also has a long history of hateful, divisive, racist and intolerant comments.

