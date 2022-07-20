Pat Narduzzi takes shot at Big Ten, Michigan State on local podcast

Most Spartan fans remember Pat Narduzzi for the fantastic years he gave East Lansing as the team’s defensive coordinator, helping bring MSU to the highest of highs during Mark Dantonio’s tenure. Narduzzi and his former school met in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl this past season, with MSU topping Pitt 31-21.

With all of the talk of conference realignment and many around the sport mentioning how the Big Ten and SEC are set to further dominate college football. In a podcast with local Pittsburgh sports host’s, Narduzzi took a shot at Michigan State and the Big Ten:

“We talk about Big Ten and SEC and ACC. That was one of the best Big Ten teams last year, then let’s go to the Big Ten and win it every year. So I don’t want to hear about this Big Ten dominance and SEC dominance,” Narduzzi said.

You can watch the full podcast here, with his Big Ten comments coming early in the podcast:

