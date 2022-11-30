Pat Maroon responds to Jack Edwards’ joke about his weight

Pat Maroon used the controversy over the comments made by Bruins announcer Jack Edwards to spur a charity drive. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

It is never a good idea to comment on anyone’s body, especially when those remarks are made on live television.

But not everyone abides by that rule, as evidenced by NESN commentator Jack Edwards, who joked about forward Patrick Maroon’s weight during Tuesday night’s broadcast between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 65-year-old broadcaster went after the three-time Stanley Cup champion midway through the first period, and he continued to do so for over 30 seconds.

“Listed at 238 pounds. That was Day 1 of training camp, and I’ve got a feeling he’s had a few more pizzas between then and now,” Edwards said on the broadcast.

NESN color commentator Andy Brickley also weighed in and made jokes about the 34-year-old’s weight being listed prior to his pre-game meal. That prompted Edwards to continue his bit.

“Inadvertent fasting for Pat Maroon is like [going] four hours without a meal,” said Edwards. “But hey, three Cups in a row, who can argue with his formula?”

Maroon, a 6-foot-3, 238-pound winger, has never been shy about utilizing his large frame to enforce his will on the opposition. It’s been a key aspect of his game for years, dating back to his youth hockey days in St. Louis when he was known as “Fat Pat.” Now affectionately known as “Big Rig,” a nickname given to him by former Anaheim Ducks teammate Andrew Cogliano, Maroon has taken all the jokes in stride, even once calling himself the “Shifty 250.”

But that didn’t stop many from across the hockey world from calling out Edwards for his remarks.

In the wake of all the backlash, Maroon took the opportunity on Wednesday to spin the situation into a positive by announcing a donation to a local charity in Edwards’ name, prompting teammates and fans to follow suit.

This isn’t the first time that Edwards has been under fire. He was criticized for his comments when these two teams met in 2020 as a fight broke out between Maroon and long-time Bruins captain Zdeno Chara.

Story continues

Earlier that season, Edwards was at it again calling former NHL player Roman Polák’s injury — which caused him to leave the game on a stretcher — “bad hockey karma” and referring to him as “an absolute disgrace.”

Edwards has been broadcasting Bruins games for NESN since the 2005-06 season.

On the ice, Taylor Hall’s two goals lifted the Bruins over the Lightning 3-1, moving them to 13-0-0 at TD Garden to start the season, which is a new NHL record. The club currently leads the Atlantic Division at 19-3-0 with 38 points.

Maroon, meanwhile, has four assists and is averaging a career-worst 9:11 minutes of ice-time per game in 22 contests during his fourth campaign in Tampa Bay.

More from Yahoo Sports