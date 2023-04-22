Pat Connaughton and his Bucks teammates have fun recreating famous Wilt Chamberlain photo after record 3-point playoff game

In case anyone missed the Milwaukee Bucks’ playoff-record 3-point show Wednesday against the Miami Heat, Pat Connaughton and his teammates have a photo that will stand the test of time.

OK, that last part is probably a stretch, but the 3-point parade was a sight to see at Fiserv Forum in the 138-122 Game 2 win in their first-round NBA playoff series.

Thursday during the Bucks’ practice, Connaughton and several teammates had some fun to commemorate the moment, harkening back to one of the most famous NBA photographs from over 60 years ago.

Connaughton, who led the way during Wednesday’s game with six 3-pointers off the bench, held up what appeared to be a napkin with “25” written on it. Jrue Holiday (four 3-pointers), Khris Middleton (two 3-pointers) and Grayson Allen (four 3-pointers) accompanied him in the photo. Joe Ingles (five 3-pointers), Bobby Portis (three 3-pointers) and Jevon Carter (one 3-pointer) were also part of the 3-point barrage against the Heat. The Bucks shot 25-of-49 from 3-point range.

The 25 3-pointers tied a playoff record with the Cleveland Cavaliers, set in 2016. The Bucks also have the NBA regular-season record for most 3-pointers made in a game at 29. That record also came against the Heat. Connaughton, Holiday, Middleton and Portis were part of that record as well.

Connaughton and his teammates were paying tribute in their own way to when NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain held up a sheet of paper with a “100” written on it to highlight his 100-point game on March 2, 1962. The scoring total has remained a single-game record 61 years later.

Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors holds a sign in the locker room in Hershey, Pennsylvania, after he scored 100 points in the Warriors’ 169-147 win over the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962.

With photos and videos limited from the game, the image of Chamberlain sitting at his locker, taken by Associated Press photographer Paul Vathis, serves as one of the biggest pieces of evidence from the contest.

Chamberlain scored 100 points on 36-of-63 shooting and 28 made free throws in the Philadelphia Warriors’ 169-147 win over the New York Knicks.

Will Connaughton and the Bucks set any more records? They look to stay hot from 3-point range as the series heads to Miami for Game 3 (Saturday) and Game 4 (Monday).

