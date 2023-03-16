Pastor Derek Reimer arrested again for drag queen storytime protest

A Canadian pastor was arrested for the second time this month as he protested a drag queen storytime event for kids at a public library.

Derek Reimer, 36, of Alberta, was taken into custody on Wednesday for breaching release orders from his previous arrest that prohibited him from being within 200 meters of events involving the LGBTQ community, Calgary Police said.

Video of the arrest outside Calgary’s Signal Hill Library shows officers pulling Reimer, who refuses to walk, as the pastor’s supporters condemn them and call for his release.

The pastor remained silent throughout the arrest.

He was charged with one count of causing a disturbance and another count of mischief, but he also faces six other counts of harassment under the city’s law.





Each charge carries a maximum penalty of $10,000, which could result in up to six months imprisonment for each payment that cannot be made.

The incident occurred as protests have erupted in the US and around the world over drag queen storytimes, during which the performers read to children in public spaces.

Reimer was previously arrested on March 2 for protesting at another drag queen event at the Seton Library on Feb. 25. During that demonstration, he was allegedly tossed out of the building by three men, Fox News reported.

In response to increased protests over these events, the Calgary City Council voted on Tuesday to revise its bylaws to curb such demonstrations.

The city’s new Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw now prohibits protests within 100 meters of recreation facilities or libraries in order to avoid “intimidation.”





Reimer opposed the new bylaw with a silent prayer session at the Municipal Building and was issued a 30-day trespass notice after being repeatedly warned he could not hold a religious event inside the building.

Fellow Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski, who drew scrutiny himself for keeping his church open during COVID-19 lockdowns, criticized his government for arresting Reimer and claimed Canada had an “open hatred toward Christianity.”

“Everyone who is visible, everyone in Canada who is boldly proclaiming Christianity, has become an open target,” he told Fox News. “Calgary was immune for a little bit from the drag queen perversion — because that’s what it is: it’s a sick, twisted perversion, and you can quote me on that.”

Reimer remains in prison as he waits for his court appearance on Friday. A representative for the pastor could not be immediately reached for comment.