An explosion inside of Las Rejas metro station in Santiago, Chile caused a large crowd of commuters to rush out of the transit hub on May 17, 2022.

According to local reports, two people were taken to a nearby medical center with minor injuries.

A large crowd rushed out of Las Rejas metro station in Santiago, Chile after an explosion on May 17, 2022. Benjamin Cornejo via Storyful

Local media reported the station was evacuated before normal service returned.