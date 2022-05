We learned Saturday of the passing, at age 76, of country music legend Naomi Judd, mother of Ashley and Wynonna Judd. The mother-daughter team of Naomi and Wynonna recorded fourteen #1 songs, including “Girls’ Night Out” and “Mama, He’s Crazy.” Jane Pauley looks back.

