Partygoers jump for their lives as bridge crushes boat

A tense video captured a group of revelers jumping off a pontoon boat in South Florida after it was partially crushed by a drawbridge.

Gillian Pisciotto witnessed the recent incident and shot viral video that shows the boat stopping under the Cato drawbridge along the Intracoastal Waterway in Jupiter, Fox 13 reported.

The boat did not go under the bridge in the main channel, and instead went closer to the edge of the waterway, the outlet said.

There are signs along that section that say “Unauthorized personnel prohibited,” “Danger moving machinery” and “No trespassing, violators will be prosecuted.”

“Twenty minutes went by and the drawbridge began to open for a sailboat,” Pisciotto told Fox 13. “(The bridge) began to crush the boat and me and my friends were in shock, not knowing how to react.”

The shocking footage shows a drawbridge crushing a pontoon boat. Instagram / @JillianPisciotta

When the drawbridge began to rise, the machinery pushed down on the boat in the process and crushed its side.

The dramatic video shows people scrambling to the other side, with some frantically jumping into the water.

“Oh, my God! Oh, [expletive]! Get ’em out! Get out!” a person is heard yelling.

The footage shows revelers leaping to safety. Instagram / @JillianPisciotta No one was injured in the incident. Instagram / @JillianPisciotta

No one was injured in the incident.

A Palm Beach County spokesperson told WSVN that the bridge tender was unaware that a boat went underneath.

The tender, who identified himself as Randy, told the outlet that he didn’t know how something like that could happen.

The incident took place at the Cato bridge in Jupiter. Facebook / Cato’s Bridge

“I wasn’t here. I don’t have any idea how it happened,” he told the station.