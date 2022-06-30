Part Two’ Moves To Pre-Thanksgiving 2023 – The Hamden Journal

We gotta wait a little while longer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two as Warner Bros has moved the Legendary film from Oct. 20, 2023 to Nov. 17, 2023.

Production is starting this fall in Budapest for the next Dune. The first movie was the highest grossing title under Warner Bros. 2021 pandemic theatrical day-and-date HBO Max model grossing $400M and notching six Oscar wins.

There’s a slew of new castings for Dune: Part Two including, as The Hamden Journal first reported, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, as well as Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Austin Butler.

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin are expected to reprise their roles. Producers for the pic are Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve and Tanya LaPointe.

The new release date for Dune: Part Two has been a traditional launch pad for Warner Bros. having opened many Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies in that pre-Thanksgiving space as well as Justice League.

Meanwhile the next Godzilla-Kong sequel from Legendary has been dated for March 15, 2024. Godzilla vs. Kong director returns to direct. Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Thomas Tull and Jon Jashni are producing. Godzilla vs. King, also released under the studio’s day-and-date pandemic model, rallied movie theaters back over the Easter 2021 holiday with a $31.6M opening and $100.9M domestic, $470M WW gross.

