Part Two’ Has Begun Production With Expanded Cast Including Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, And Christopher Walken – The Hamden Journal

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment film Dune: Part Two has begun production, reports Business Wire.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part One, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), the story of Dune was split into two movies. Throughout 2022 so far, the cast for Dune: Part Two has grown with Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, and Souheila Yacoub being added to the film. The returning cast members include Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Dune which is based on a series by author Frank Herbert, follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), the young Duke who’s father Duke Leto (played then by Oscar Issacs), was killed, and home destroyed. Paul joins the Fremen and begins a spiritual and martial journey to become Muad’dib, while trying to prevent the terrible future he’s witnessed: a Holy War in his name, spreading throughout the known universe

The screenplay is written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts and produced by the director, with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick and executive producers include Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Jon Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison.

Dune is filming in several countries including Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy. The film is slated for a November 17, 2023 worldwide release.