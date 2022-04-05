Part of court comes loose as Armando Bacot injures ankle

It wasn’t how the UNC basketball program wanted their 2021-22 season to end and it especially wasn’t how Armando Bacot wanted his to end, either.

Late during UNC’s 72-69 loss to Kansas in the national championship game, Bacot injured his ankle as he turned it and had to leave the game. He never returned and Kansas took advantage, going right at Brady Manek with David McCormack and it worked.

McCormack scored two late baskets including getting his own rebound and finishing a second chance to help Kansas seal it.

But when watching the game and seeing the replay after, as Bacot slips it looks like a floorboard from the court came loose:

This isn’t why UNC lost the game. And I’m not saying that at all. But goodness, this is an embarrassment for the NCAA. This incident as well as Brady Manek tripping close to the same spot raises some questions.

